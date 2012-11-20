Google promotes 'Take Action' campaign for free, open web

Google is actively promoting its "Take Action" campaign to defend its views for building a free and open World Wide Web.

See also: Dell reveals picks for most inspiring leaders using tech to empower others

As explained in a Google+ post on Tuesday morning, the Internet giant is getting its agenda out there now ahead of the meeting of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Dubai starting on Monday, December 3:

"Some governments want to use this meeting in Dubai to increase censorship and regulate the Internet," Google wrote.

That falls in line with comments made last week by Vint Cerf , the chief Internet evangelist at the Mountain View, Calif.-based corporation who is considered by many to be one of the fathers of the Internet. Speaking at the Egnyte Firestorm summit, Cerf cited a few examples of methods being toyed with on the global stage that demonstrate potential opportunities "for any country wishing to suppress the Internet" with an excuse to do so by citing an international treaty.

On the Take Action website, Google suggested that potential detrimental results range from charging services such as Facebook and Skype to pay tolls to reach others across borders to governments blocking off Internet access altogether.

Asserting that more than two billion people globally -- defined as approximately one third of the planet -- use the Internet to share, communicate, and work, here is the crux of Google's argument:

A free and open world depends on a free and open Internet. Governments alone, working behind closed doors, should not direct its future. The billions of people around the globe who use the Internet should have a voice.

For a closer look at Google's Take Action initiative, check out the promo video below: