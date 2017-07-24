Google releases final Android O developer preview

The fourth preview will be the last before a wider launch by Google later this summer.

By | | Topic: Smartphones

review

Google Pixel XL: Nexus is dead, long live the Pixel

Google's push into becoming a hardware company by creating its own smartphone is off to a fantastic start.

Attention Android developers and those signed up for the public beta program, it's time to start hammering away on the update button.

Google on Monday announced the fourth and final preview version of Android O is now rolling out. This release is a "release candidate," which should help alleviate fears of testing an OS that's not quite ready for the public. In other words, if you've been waiting to install the Android O beta for a more stable build -- this is as good as it gets.

Keep in mind, it may take a few days before your test device receives the update.

The yet to be named operating system includes changes and new features to Android. For example, there's new notification bad for app icons (similar to iOS), better notification management tools, security and battery improvements.

Android 8.0 is expected to launch later this summer, first on Google's own Pixel and Nexus devices, then as Android partners begin to update their respective Android customizations.

Developers are encouraged to finish testing against the final preview to ensure compatibility and proper functionality. As far as APIs go, nothing should have changed between the preview three and four when Google had finalized the APIs for Android O.

Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All