Google releases final Android O developer preview

Attention Android developers and those signed up for the public beta program, it's time to start hammering away on the update button.

Google on Monday announced the fourth and final preview version of Android O is now rolling out. This release is a "release candidate," which should help alleviate fears of testing an OS that's not quite ready for the public. In other words, if you've been waiting to install the Android O beta for a more stable build -- this is as good as it gets.

Keep in mind, it may take a few days before your test device receives the update.

The yet to be named operating system includes changes and new features to Android. For example, there's new notification bad for app icons (similar to iOS), better notification management tools, security and battery improvements.

Android 8.0 is expected to launch later this summer, first on Google's own Pixel and Nexus devices, then as Android partners begin to update their respective Android customizations.

Developers are encouraged to finish testing against the final preview to ensure compatibility and proper functionality. As far as APIs go, nothing should have changed between the preview three and four when Google had finalized the APIs for Android O.