Google rolls out a direct, private connection to Google Cloud

Google

Google on Thursday announced a new way for companies to establish a private network connection to the Google Cloud Platform, called Dedicated Interconnect.

It enables companies to extend their corporate datacenter network into Google Cloud as part of a hybrid cloud deployment, if their network can physically meet Google's network in a supported colocation facility. Google already has several Dedicated Interconnect locations around the globe and promises "more coming soon." Once connected, the Google network provides access to all GCP regions using a private fiber network.

According to Google, Dedicated Interconnect can offer increased throughput and a potential reduction in network costs. Companies working with large or real-time datasets can use it to better control how their data is routed.

Dedicated Interconnect is now available in beta in 10 gigabits per second (Gb/s) increments, and customers can select from one to eight circuits from the Cloud Console. Customers that don't require that level of capacity should consider Cloud VPN, Google says.

While traffic flows through a dedicated connection, the circuit between a customer's network and Google's network is not encrypted. For customers looking for additional data security, Google recommends using application-level encryption or their own VPN.

As Google rolls out Dedicated Interconnect, it's renaming the product formerly referred to as Interconnect to Carrier Peering.