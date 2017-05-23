Google rolls out enterprise bundle for Chrome, Citrix support

Google on Tuesday announced updates to Chrome that better tailor the web browser for the enterprise.

The new Chrome enterprise bundle gives IT administrators a single installation package to download, containing Chrome MSI, the Chrome Legacy Browser Support (LBS) extension and administrative policy templates.

With LBS, organizations can deploy Chrome even if they need access to older versions of Internet Explorer to use outdated plugins like Silverlight. If an employee using Chrome clicks on a link that needs a legacy browser to work, the LBS extension will seamlessly open the URL in that legacy browswer. When the employee is done with the legacy app and types in other URLs, the extension switches the user back to Chrome.

In the last two years, adoption of Chrome in the enterprise has doubled, Google noted. Companies are still free to download the standalone Chrome MSI installation package, though it may take more work to deploy and manage. The administrative policy templates available with the enterprise bundle are available to download separately.

In addition to rolling out the enterprise bundle, Google is adding support for running Citrix XenApp as well as Windows Server with Terminal services on Chrome. Chrome 58 includes support for GPU acceleration within Citrix environments, roaming profiles and Windows Server auto-detection.