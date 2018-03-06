Google Search app for iOS gains iMessage extension

Google on Monday updated its Google app for iPhone and iPad to now include an iMessage extension. It allows users to Google search from within iMessage, and share results with contacts.

Within iMessage, the Google extension will appear in the apps drawer. Google has included pre-set search icons like food and weather, and a GIF search mode, as well. You can also filter search results by location by tapping "nearby."

The update is now available to download from the App Store. Google previously made some of the iMessage features available through its Gboard custom keyboard for iOS.

Further, Google also announced better search integration for Safari users on iOS. Now, you can share a webpage from Safari with Google and see related content when you search.

