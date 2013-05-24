Google sends out Glass invites, buying instructions to non-devs

Google is sending out the first wave of invites to non-developers who will be given instructions how to purchase the $1500 Explorer Edition of its Glass networked specs.

Now that Google's I/O conference has wrapped up, the company is opening up its Explorer Edition headset to winners from the public who entered its #ifihadglass competition this February.

The company in March told winners over Twitter and Google+ that they had been selected to participate in the campaign. However, the winners had not been told how they could purchase the device, which to date has only been available to developers.

Anyone from the general public told that they had won a spot in the Explorer campaign will need to either follow Project Glass on Twitter or add Project Glass to their Circles to receive the invite.

"Over the next few weeks, we'll be slowly rolling out invitations to successful #ifihadglassapplicants. If you were one of the successful applicants, please make sure you have +Project Glass in your Circles so we can send you a message," Google's Project Glass team announced yesterday.

Google hasn't said when the specs will reach buyers or how many of the 8,000 it set aside will be made sent out , but the instructions to purchase suggests it won't be long before more users can start sharing images snapped from Glass on Facebook and Twitter .

Other apps Glass owners will be able to use include Evernote, Tumblr, CNN and Elle magazine, Path and the New York Times, as well as Google's own apps for Glass such as Gmail, Now and Google+.