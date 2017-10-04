Google shrinks its smart speaker, announces Google Home Mini

During a special event on Wednesday Google announced its latest smart speaker, Google Home Mini.

The smaller speaker takes design cues from its bigger Google Home sibling but is nearly half the size.

Four LED lights sit atop the device, designed to indicate when a user is interacting with it, or when the microphone is muted.

The top material on Home Mini is touch sensitive for adjusting volume or activating Assistant.

Google Home Mini is currently priced at $49, compared to $129 for the original, full-sized Google Home speaker. It's available in three different colors: Coral, Chalk, and Charcoal.

Google Home Mini is available for pre-order starting October 4, and will be available in stores starting October 19.