Google shuts down neo-Nazi site's domain and YouTube channel

Image: Uladzik Kryhin/Getty Images

Google has pulled domain registration support for neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer shortly after it moved from GoDaddy, which had earlier cut it off for violating its terms of service.

The companies revoked the site's internet domain registration in the wake of violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Sunday GoDaddy announced on Twitter that the site had 24 hours to find another domain provider as it had violated the terms of service for its support in organizing the white supremacy rally over the weekend.

The site then posted an offensive story about Heather Heyer, the woman killed in the car attack on demonstrators protesting against the rally.

"Given this latest article comes on the immediate heels of a violent act, we believe this type of article could incite additional violence, which violates our terms of service," a company spokesperson said in a statement to ZDNet sister site CNET.

After GoDaddy cancelled the registration, the site moved to Google Domains where it remained for several hours before Google confirmed it would also revoke its registration. Google told Bloomberg it had also pulled the site's YouTube channel.

"We are canceling Daily Stormer's registration with Google Domains for violating our terms of service," a Google spokesman said.

Google's rules for web support and advertising prohibit content that incites violence.

The site currently isn't loading. Neither Google nor GoDaddy hosted The Daily Stormer's content, but as domain providers they directed internet users and search engines to its URL.

The site's owner, Andrew Anglin, pointed readers to its channel on voice chat app, Discord, which said it had shut down related accounts.

Facebook also confirmed on Monday that it had removed the event page used to promote and organize the Unite the Right rally.

"Facebook does not allow hate speech or praise of terrorist acts or hate crimes, and we are actively removing any posts that glorify the horrendous act committed in Charlottesville," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sanberg posted a response to the rally, saying she was "heartbroken" by the events of this weekend.