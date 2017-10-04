Google takes on Sonos, Apple with Google Home Max

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Google on Wednesday announced a smaller Google Home device, Google Home Mini, and a bigger, Apple HomePod or Sonos-like speaker, Google Home Max.

The speaker uses a new technology called Smart Sound to adjust sound quality based on its location in your home. Every time it's moved, the speaker reassesses its location and makes adjustments.

Naturally, Google Assistant is integrated into the speaker for voice and playback control. Google Home Max will work with YouTube Music, Spotify, Google Play Music, and other streaming services at launch. At launch, Google Home Max will come with a 12-month subscription to YouTube Red

Google Home Max will launch in December in the US, priced at $399.