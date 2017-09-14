Google to announce new Pixel smartphones on October 4

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Smartphone season is upon us. Google will announce the Pixel 2 smartphone line in just a few weeks.

Google is ready to tackle all of your smartphone's problems, at least that's the approach taken with the invite sent to members of the press on Thursday morning, which linked to the embedded video below.

The official announcement will take place in San Francisco and start at 9 am PT/12 pm ET at the SFJAZZ Center.

Invites were sent out just a few hours after an FCC posting revealed an LG manufactured Pixel XL 2, and the Made By Google website began teasing the October 4 date. HTC is rumored to be the manufacturer of the smaller Pixel 2.

Google will livestream the event on YouTube for those who want to learn just how Google plans on tackling issues nearly every smartphone has had, including the first generation Pixels.