Google to crack down on cryptojacking on Chrome

Google is cracking down on Chrome extensions that run cryptocurrency mining scripts, after seeing a rise in extensions that embed such scripts without user consent.

Starting Monday, the Chrome Web Store is no longer accepting any extensions that mine cryptocurrency, whether that is their expressed intent or not, Google said in a blog post. Then in late June, Google will delist all existing cryptocurrency mining extensions.

The Chrome Web Store previously accepted cryptocurrency mining extensions that sufficiently informed users about the mining. However, the blog post noted, "approximately 90% of all extensions with mining scripts that developers have attempted to upload to Chrome Web Store have failed to comply with these policies, and have been either rejected or removed from the store."

Additionally, Google noted that there's been a rise in cryptojacking extensions over the past few months. As ZDNet previously reported, cryptojacking can be so lucrative that cybercriminals are turning away from ransomware in favor of cryptocurrency mining.

While cryptocurrency mining extensions will no longer be allowed, Google says it will permit extensions with other blockchain-related purposes.

