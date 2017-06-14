Google to launch new Backup and Sync tool for files and photos

The new tool is the latest version of Google Drive for Mac/PC, integrated with the Google Photos desktop uploader.

On June 28, Google will launch a new tool that allows consumers to back up any files or photos on their desktop.

The Backup and Sync app is the latest version of Google Drive for Mac/PC, integrated with the Google Photos desktop uploader. Once it's launched, the new version will respect a user's existing Drive for Mac/PC settings in the Admin console.

The new tool is designed for consumer users, so Google is urging G Suite customers to keep using the current version of Drive for Mac/PC until its enterprise-focused tool, Drive File Stream, is generally available later this year. Drive File Stream lets users access corporate data without having to use up hard drive space -- it sounds similar to Box's new Box Drive.

