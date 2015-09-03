​Google to unveil pair of Nexus smartphones on September 29

Google has chosen September 29 to unveil the newest addition to the Nexus family: two rumoured Nexus smartphones to accompany the release of Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Sources told ZDNet's sister site CNET that Google will hold the Nexus launch event in San Francisco where it will debut a smaller smartphone made by Korea's LG and a phablet made by China's Huawei.

The two-device strategy should help woo consumers turned off by last year's single six-inch display Nexus 6 from Motorola which, with a price tag of $649, was more costly than the previous two generation of Google handset, the Nexus 4 and 5, made by LG.

Numerous leaks of what's believed to be the Huawei Nexus indicate the phone will have a 5.7-inch display, a reversible USB Type-C port, up to 64GB of internal storage, and a fingerprint reader on the back beneath the main camera.

Leaked images and specs of the new LG Nexus indicate it will have a 5.2-inch screen, and like Huawei's device, a fingerprint reader on the back of the handset. Both devices also have main cameras that slightly protrude from the housing.

While it's the third time Google has worked with LG on Nexus devices, it will be the first time for Huawei and the move could go some way to enhancing its image, particularly in the US and Europe.

Huawei, now the world's third largest handset vendor, has carved out a strong following in China and other markets with a broad range of well-specced Android smartphones such as the Ascend Mate 7 and Honor 7. This week it took the wraps off its 5.5 inch Mate S, highlighting its ambitions to move upmarket: it's priced from €649.

On the flip side, selecting Huawei could have benefits for Google in China, where its services and app store, which are integral to the Nexus experience, have had their difficulties in the country.

