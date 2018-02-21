Google updates Pay app for Android, promises feature on all Google products

Google has begun swapping out Android Pay and its Google Wallet function with Google Pay, announcing the immediate rollout of faster checkout functionality, as well as a single location for purchases, passes, and payment methods through an updated Google Pay app for Android.

In a blog post penned by two of the company's Consumer Payments directors, Google said the updated app is "just one part of everything we've got planned".

After announcing it was combining Android Pay and Google Wallet into a single service, the duo said Google is currently working on bringing Google Pay to all Google products. Similarly, it is also working with partners online and in stores, which will see Google Pay available on websites, in apps, and at bricks and mortar stores globally.

"Whether you're shopping on Chrome or with your Assistant, you'll have a consistent checkout experience using the cards saved to your Google Account," the blog says.

Included in the upgrade is an updated Home tab for the Google Pay app, which includes information on recent purchases and where to find nearby stores, as some examples; while the Cards tab, where users store credit and debit cards, as well as loyalty programs, has also been given a makeover.

As part of its update, Google said public transport users in Kiev, London, and Portland can also use Google Pay for transit. The search engine giant said availability in more cities will be added soon.

With security upgrades also performed, Google said more features to Google Pay are coming.

"If you live in the US or the UK, you'll be able to use it to send and request money within the next few months," the blog added.

"In the meantime, the Wallet app is now called Google Pay Send, and we're giving it a fresh coat of paint to go with the Google Pay brand."

