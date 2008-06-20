Googlenomics, Shrugged

Come the morning of September 7, you’ll probably go to the Google search box and find a fun-loving in-house artist has replaced the first “o” in the company name with a symbol that looks like a “1” and the second "o" with a slightly altered version which looks like a zero.It’ll be the 10th anniversary of the incorporation of the self-designated organizer of the world’s information.