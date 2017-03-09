Google's 55-inch 4K Jamboard will ship in May for $5,000

Google on Thursday announced its 55-inch Google Jamboard interactive whiteboard will be available for $4,999 in May.

Google is sticking with its original promise to deliver the Jamboard under $6,000. The 55-inch 4K touch display is Google's effort of "moving the whiteboard to the cloud."

The interactive display will allow for improved collaboration during meetings, and participants can contribute to the Jamboard from their mobile devices.

Software-wise, the Jamboard will pack Google's G Suite so that users will be able to integrate Docs, Sheets, Slides, and photos stored in Drive directly into Jamboard.

The Jamboard competes directly with the 55-inch Microsoft Surface Hub, which starts at $9,000 and launched in March 2016.

Jamboard's full specs:

55-inch 4K UHD display

120Hz touch scan rate / 60Hz video refresh rate

16-simultaneous touch points

Handwriting and shape recognition

Built-in tilt support / Built-in wide-angle camera

Down-firing speakers / Built-in microphones

NFC

HDMI 2.0, USB Type C, 2 X USB 3.0

SPDIF audio out

Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 / 1 Gigabyte Ethernet

Google Cast

2 x Fine tip passive stylus, Eraser, Microfiber cloth

Rolling stand is an additional accessory

The $5,000 Jamboard price will include the two stylus pens and one eraser. Management fees will cost an additional $600 per year, but Google will throw in a free wall mount. It's not clear if the Jamboard will be offered outside of the US.

VIDEO: Google Jamboard takes on Microsoft Surface Hub