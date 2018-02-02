Google's Project Fi drops price of Moto X4 to $249

techrepublic NFL's new secret weapon for training world-class athletes: Smart beds The National Football League is teaming up with Sleep Number to help its players use big data and machine learning to improve their sleep and boost performance. Read More

If you've been thinking about making the jump to Google's Project Fi for your wireless service, now may be the time to test the waters.

On Friday Project Fi announced at $150 discount on the Android One Moto X4. This makes the $249 handset the cheapest available on Project Fi.

The Moto X4 features dual rear-facing cameras, IP68 rating, and a 5.2-inch display. ZDNet's Matthew Miller reviewed the phone awhile back and gave it high marks. Be sure to check out his review.

For those unfamiliar, Project Fi is Google's wireless service that uses Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Wi-Fi as the backbone of its network. Project Fi phones switch between the various carriers and Wi-Fi networks automatically, providing a seamless experience for the user.

Because of this hybrid approach, only certain devices are able to connect to Project Fi and work as the company expects. Currently, the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel XL, and the Moto X4 are available directly from Project Fi.

Project Fi's unique approach isn't limited to just networks. Customers pay a flat rate of $20 per month for unlimited minutes and text messages, and then $10 per GB of data used. However, you only pay for what you use. For example, if you only use 1.5 GB of data, you'll be charged $15 - $10 for the full gigabyte of data, and another $5 for the roughly 500 MB used.

More recently, Project Fi announced Bill Protection. The feature more or less amounts to an unlimited data plan for Project Fi users, capping the total number of gigabytes a user is charged for at six. Afterwards, the user can use to up 15GB of data before his or her speed is throttled.