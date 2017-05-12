Gorilla Glass maker Corning receives $200 million from Apple

Apple announced Friday that glass supplier Corning will receive $200 million as part of the Cupertino tech giant's $1 billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund.

The fund was announced earlier this month as a way to support "a new era of technology-driven manufacturing in the US," and Corning is the first beneficiary. Apple said the investment will go toward Corning's research and development, equipment needs and state-of-the-art glass processing.

Apple's decision to choose Corning as a grant recipient is unsurprising. Corning is a long-time Apple partner and its durable Gorilla Glass has been used on iPhones and iPads since the very beginning.

The company also has a major manufacturing plant in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, where Apple plans to focus the investment. Corning CEO Wendell Weeks said the company's ties to Apple have led to the creation of create nearly 1,000 jobs in the US, including more than 400 in Harrodsburg.

"Corning is a great example of a supplier that has continued to innovate and they are one of Apple's long-standing suppliers," said Apple COO Jeff Williams.

"This partnership started 10 years ago with the very first iPhone, and today every customer that buys an iPhone or iPad anywhere in the world touches glass that was developed in America," he added.

