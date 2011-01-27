Green Grid shifts focus, gets new exec director

Data center energy efficiency advocacy organization The Green Grid has named one of its founding directors, Mark Monroe, as its new executive director.

The move comes as the 200-member organization expands its focus from the data center to broader trends involving IT's role in corporate sustainability and resource efficiency. Says Monroe: "The expanded focus of The Green Grid provides leadership opportunities for organizations of all sizes to contribute to a growing body of work that impacts the energy- and resource-efficiency of IT."

Monroe, who consults on energy efficiency issues, has been working in the IT industry for close to 30 years, focused on data center design and operations, application and system design, and process design and automation. His past posts include a stint as director of sustainable computing for Sun Microsystems. He also holds posts with the Center for ReSource Conservation and the University of Colorado's Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute. Both of those organizations are based in Colorado.