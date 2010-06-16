Green tech manufacturer expands S'pore operations

SINGAPORE--Home energy management platform manufacturer GreenWave Reality on Wednesday announced plans to expand its operations in the country.

In an interview with ZDNet Asia, Allan Teo, Singapore and Asia managing director for GreenWave Reality, said the company's research center here currently has about 20 employees, having begun operations in the island-state a year ago. It plans to double this headcount by the end of 2010, and to 65 within the next three years, Teo added.

Singapore's Economic Development Board has given its support to the company's expansion plans, as part of the government's bid to attract more green tech companies to Singapore.

Goh Chee Kiong, director of cleantech at EDB, said in a statement that the project will help diversify the country's green tech ecosystem by strengthening the development of smart energy management capabilities in Singapore. "GreenWave's decision to use Singapore as a global business base also affirms Singapore's attractiveness as a home for business for global small and midsize businesses," he added.

Teo explained that support from the government agency came in the form of resources the company needed to build up its manpower pool at the research center.

Located at Science Park 2, the Singapore facility is the company's largest of three research centers. The other two are located in Copenhagen, Denmark, and California, United States.

According to GreenWave, its products are designed to help monitor and control appliances and devices needed to create energy-efficient homes.