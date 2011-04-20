Hands-on with Sonos for Android

Fellow Sonos owners understand how useful a wireless sound system can be, allowing music sharing and streaming from the web to anywhere in the Sonos home network. Yesterday the Sonos folks released an app for Android that turns the phone (or tablet) into a full wireless remote controller for the Sonos home system. I grabbed it quickly and have been using it happily since its release. Here are my thoughts on the Sonos controller app for Android.

There has been an iOS version of this app for a while, and a new version also released yesterday allows Airplay streaming for Sonos owners. The Android version doesn't support Airplay streaming, but does provide full control over the entire Sonos home network. It also allows volume control using the Android device's volume buttons, something not possible on the iOS version.

Installing the app took only a minute, and just another minute to search and find my Sonos home network. At that point my Android phone was a full remote control for the system and since it operates over WiFi it controls the system no matter where I might be in the house. There is complete control over the Sonos "zones", which are areas where Sonos systems are located to provide audio enjoyment. My home network has two zones, one in my home office and the other in the main living room.

The app makes operation a simple exercise in touch, with easy access to my shared music library, Pandora audio streaming, radio stations and other web audio services. Once installed the app sees the entire network and server, and all audio entertainment is just a few taps away.

The Sonos apps for both Android and iOS are free, and of course a Sonos system is required to use the app. In addition to operating the Sonos for audio entertainment, the app allows for complete setup and control over the Sonos hardware. You can add Sonos modules creating new listening zones right from the app. I have installed the app on both my EVO 4G phone and Galaxy Tab, and it works flawlessly on both.