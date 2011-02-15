HBGary withdraws from RSA after embarrassing 'Anonymous' hack

SAN FRANCISCO -- Security start-up HBGary has withdrawn from the RSA Conference here after the recent hacking attack that included the release of 20,000 e-mails.

HBGary Federal CEO Aaron Barr was quoted in a news article as planning reveal the names of members of the notorious 'Anonymous' collective but after the hacking attack and subsequent threats, the company decided to pull the plug on its participation at the security conferences.

On the RSA Conference show floor, HBGary's booth was replaced with this sign explaining the circumstances.