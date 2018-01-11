Bad news if you're an American who values your privacy.

A total of 256 members of the House of Representatives voted this morning to expand the government's surveillance powers, ignoring widespread support for reform.

A roll call posted after the vote shows that breaks down to 191 Republicans and 65 Democrats.

The vote came to a head after years of debate over the US' surveillance and intelligence-gathering capability, largely brought to light after the Edward Snowden disclosures in 2013. The so-called "crown jewels" of the intelligence community's powers, section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, are set to expire next week after an earlier deadline of December 31 was pushed back, forcing lawmakers to act to extend the National Security Agency's legal authority to spy on foreigners overseas.

Section 702 allows the NSA to gather intelligence on foreigners overseas by collecting data from chokepoints where fiber optic cables owned by telecom giants enter the US.

But the collection also incidentally sweeps up large amounts of data on countless Americans, who are constitutionally protected from warrantless surveillance. Event though section 702 explicitly prohibits the targeting of Americans, the intelligence community can then search those messages without a warrant.

The vote Thursday marks the first time lawmakers have agreed to pass a bill since those intelligence leaks five years ago. Only one-third of the House voted -- unsuccessfully -- to reject the bill.

House lawmakers had an opportunity to pass a sweeping reform amendment, supported by several civil liberties groups, which would've reined in the government's ability to spy on Americans without a court-approved warrant -- but that effort failed.

The bill, as passed by the House, will extend the government's spying programs for six years with no substantial changes or privacy safeguards baked in. Some privacy organizations say the bill expands the NSA's surveillance by restarting the "about" collection (known as backdoor searches), which the agency was forced to shut down after it was found to violate the law.

The American Civil Liberties Union called it a "dangerous" bill.

Robyn Greene, policy counsel and government affairs lead at New America's Open Technology Institute, said it was "appalling that the House just voted to reauthorize it without any actual reforms."

"The intelligence committee wrote a bill that bestows expanded surveillance authorities upon the NSA and FBI, and the House passed it and called it reform," she said. "This bill is worse than a clean reauthorization with a sunset and the Senate should reject this bill and demand real reform."

There is a hint of good news. The bill still has to go to the Senate, where it's expected to be voted on by January 19. That said, the bill is expected to pass, though two senators, Rand Paul and Ron Wyden, have vowed to filibuster if no meaningful privacy measures are introduced.

Dozens of privacy and civil liberties groups urged lawmakers in an open letter Wednesday to vote down the bill. Now, they say that lawmakers ignored widespread public support for reforming the law.

The entire House is up for election later this year as part of the 2018 midterms, including the 256 members who voted down privacy measures that would protect Americans' privacy and constitutional rights.

Here's the full list of congresspeople who voted to pass the bill, sans those who are retiring, just in case you want to vote against them later this year when they're up for re-election.

Ralph Lee Abraham (LA-5th) Robert B. Aderholt (AL-4th) Pete Aguilar (CA-31st) Rick W. Allen (GA-12th) Mark E. Amodei (NV-2d) Jodey C. Arrington (TX-19th) Don Bacon (NE-2d) Jim Banks (IN-3d) Lou Barletta (PA-11th) Andy Barr (KY-6th) Ami Bera (CA-7th) Jack Bergman (MI-1st) Gus M. Bilirakis (FL-12th) Mike Bishop (MI-8th) Sanford D. Bishop (GA-2d) Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE-At Large) Mike Bost (IL-12th) Brendan F. Boyle (PA-13th) Kevin Brady (TX-8th) Jim Bridenstine (OK-1st) Mo Brooks (AL-5th) Susan W. Brooks (IN-5th) Anthony G. Brown (MD-4th) Julia Brownley (CA-26th) Vern Buchanan (FL-16th) Larry Bucshon (IN-8th) Cheri Bustos (IL-17th) Bradley Byrne (AL-1st) Ken Calvert (CA-42d) André Carson (IN-7th) Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (GA-1st) John R. Carter (TX-31st) Matt Cartwright (PA-17th) Kathy Castor (FL-14th) Steve Chabot (OH-1st) Liz Cheney (WY-At Large) James E. Clyburn (SC-6th) Mike Coffman (CO-6th) Tom Cole (OK-4th) Chris Collins (NY-27th) Doug Collins (GA-9th) James Comer (KY-1st) Barbara Comstock (VA-10th) K. Michael Conaway (TX-11th) Paul Cook (CA-8th) Jim Cooper (TN-5th) Jim Costa (CA-16th) Ryan A. Costello (PA-6th) Kevin Cramer (ND-At Large) Eric A. "Rick" Crawford (AR-1st) Charlie Crist (FL-13th) Henry Cuellar (TX-28th) John Abney Culberson (TX-7th) Carlos Curbelo (FL-26th) John R. Curtis (UT-3d) Rodney Davis (IL-13th) Val Butler Demings (FL-10th) Jeff Denham (CA-10th) Ron DeSantis (FL-6th) Scott DesJarlais (TN-4th) Theodore E. Deutch (FL-22d) Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-25th) Daniel M. Donovan (NY-11th) Neal P. Dunn (FL-2d) Ron Estes (KS-4th) John J. Faso (NY-19th) Drew Ferguson (GA-3d) Brian K. Fitzpatrick (PA-8th) Charles J. "Chuck" Fleischmann (TN-3d) Bill Flores (TX-17th) Jeff Fortenberry (NE-1st) Bill Foster (IL-11th) Virginia Foxx (NC-5th) Lois Frankel (FL-21st) Rodney P. Frelinghuysen (NJ-11th) Matt Gaetz (FL-1st) Mike Gallagher (WI-8th) John Garamendi (CA-3d) Greg Gianforte (MT-At Large) Bob Gibbs (OH-7th) Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5th) Trey Gowdy (SC-4th) Kay Granger (TX-12th) Sam Graves (MO-6th) Tom Graves (GA-14th) Glenn Grothman (WI-6th) Brett Guthrie (KY-2d) Karen C. Handel (GA-6th) Vicky Hartzler (MO-4th) Jody B. Hice (GA-10th) Brian Higgins (NY-26th) Clay Higgins (LA-3d) J. French Hill (AR-2d) James A. Himes (CT-4th) George Holding (NC-2d) Trey Hollingsworth (IN-9th) Steny H. Hoyer (MD-5th) Richard Hudson (NC-8th) Bill Huizenga (MI-2d) Randy Hultgren (IL-14th) Duncan Hunter (CA-50th) Will Hurd (TX-23d) Darrell E. Issa (CA-49th) Evan H. Jenkins (WV-3d) Bill Johnson (OH-6th) Mike Johnson (LA-4th) David P. Joyce (OH-14th) John Katko (NY-24th) William R. Keating (MA-9th) Mike Kelly (PA-3d) Trent Kelly (MS-1st) Steve King (IA-4th) Peter T. King (NY-2d) Adam Kinzinger (IL-16th) Stephen Knight (CA-25th) Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8th) Ann M. Kuster (NH-2d) David Kustoff (TN-8th) Darin LaHood (IL-18th) Doug LaMalfa (CA-1st) Doug Lamborn (CO-5th) Leonard Lance (NJ-7th) James R. Langevin (RI-2d) Robert E. Latta (OH-5th) Al Lawson (FL-5th) Daniel Lipinski (IL-3d) David Loebsack (IA-2d) Billy Long (MO-7th) Mia B. Love (UT-4th) Nita M. Lowey (NY-17th) Frank D. Lucas (OK-3d) Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-3d) Michelle Lujan Grisham (NM-1st) Thomas MacArthur (NJ-3d) Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18th) Kenny Marchant (TX-24th) Tom Marino (PA-10th) Roger W. Marshall (KS-1st) Brian J. Mast (FL-18th) Kevin McCarthy (CA-23d) Michael T. McCaul (TX-10th) Donald McEachin (VA-4th) David B. McKinley (WV-1st) Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-5th) Martha McSally (AZ-2d) Patrick Meehan (PA-7th) Gregory W. Meeks (NY-5th) Luke Messer (IN-6th) Paul Mitchell (MI-10th) John R. Moolenaar (MI-4th) Seth Moulton (MA-6th) Markwayne Mullin (OK-2d) Stephanie N. Murphy (FL-7th) Dan Newhouse (WA-4th) Kristi L. Noem (SD-At Large) Donald Norcross (NJ-1st) Devin Nunes (CA-22d) Tom O'Halleran (AZ-1st) Pete Olson (TX-22d) Steven M. Palazzo (MS-4th) Gary J. Palmer (AL-6th) Jimmy Panetta (CA-20th) Erik Paulsen (MN-3d) Nancy Pelosi (CA-12th) Ed Perlmutter (CO-7th) Scott H. Peters (CA-52d) Collin C. Peterson (MN-7th) Robert Pittenger (NC-9th) Bruce Poliquin (ME-2d) Bill Posey (FL-8th) Mike Quigley (IL-5th) John Ratcliffe (TX-4th) Tom Reed (NY-23d) James B. Renacci (OH-16th) Kathleen M. Rice (NY-4th) Tom Rice (SC-7th) Martha Roby (AL-2d) Harold Rogers (KY-5th) Mike Rogers (AL-3d) Todd Rokita (IN-4th) Francis Rooney (FL-19th) Thomas J. Rooney (FL-17th) Jacky Rosen (NV-3d) Peter J. Roskam (IL-6th) Dennis A. Ross (FL-15th) Keith J. Rothfus (PA-12th) David Rouzer (NC-7th) Raul Ruiz (CA-36th) Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-2d) Steve Russell (OK-5th) John H. Rutherford (FL-4th) Paul D. Ryan (WI-1st) Adam B. Schiff (CA-28th) Bradley Scott Schneider (IL-10th) David Schweikert (AZ-6th) Austin Scott (GA-8th) David Scott (GA-13th) Pete Sessions (TX-32d) Terri A. Sewell (AL-7th) John Shimkus (IL-15th) Michael K. Simpson (ID-2d) Kyrsten Sinema (AZ-9th) Albio Sires (NJ-8th) Louise McIntosh Slaughter (NY-25th) Adrian Smith (NE-3d) Christopher H. Smith (NJ-4th) Jason Smith (MO-8th) Lloyd Smucker (PA-16th) Elise M. Stefanik (NY-21st) Chris Stewart (UT-2d) Steve Stivers (OH-15th) Thomas R. Suozzi (NY-3d) Eric Swalwell (CA-15th) Scott Taylor (VA-2d) Claudia Tenney (NY-22d) Glenn Thompson (PA-5th) Mike Thompson (CA-5th) Mac Thornberry (TX-13th) Patrick J. Tiberi (OH-12th) Scott R. Tipton (CO-3d) Norma J. Torres (CA-35th) Michael R. Turner (OH-10th) Fred Upton (MI-6th) David G. Valadao (CA-21st) Marc A. Veasey (TX-33d) Ann Wagner (MO-2d) Tim Walberg (MI-7th) Greg Walden (OR-2d) Mark Walker (NC-6th) Jackie Walorski (IN-2d) Mimi Walters (CA-45th) Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23d) Brad R. Wenstrup (OH-2d) Bruce Westerman (AR-4th) Joe Wilson (SC-2d) Robert J. Wittman (VA-1st) Steve Womack (AR-3d) Rob Woodall (GA-7th) David Young (IA-3d) Don Young (AK-At Large) Lee M. Zeldin (NY-1st)