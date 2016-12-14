Here's how to get back the Macbook battery feature Apple doesn't want you to have

Following complaints from owners of the new MacBook Pro that they weren't getting the battery life they expected, Apple decided that the problem wasn't with the hardware but with the code in macOS that calculated how long the battery would last.

But rather than fix the code, Apple decided to remove it. If you relied on that feature - no matter how inaccurate it was - then tough.

Well, perhaps not. If you still want an estimate of how long your battery might last, then you have to turn to third-party apps for the answer. Here are two apps that will bring this feature back.

The first - and a firm favorite of mine - is iStat Menus 5. Along with showing you an estimate of how long your battery will last, iStat Menus 5 allows you to nerd out on a ton of data relating to your Mac, from real-time CPU, GPU and network usage, to temperature monitoring and the health of your storage drives.

A single license costs $18, but there's a free trial for you to see what it's all about.

The second app is Battery Health 2. This is a free app (with in-app purchasing to unlock more advanced features) that tells you pretty much all there is to know about your Mac's battery.

