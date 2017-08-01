Here's our best look yet at Samsung's Galaxy Note 8

If you're wondering what the Galaxy Note 8 is going to look like when it's unveiled later this month, take a look at this:

Eight reasons the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are good for business Samsung is the most popular Android smartphone maker and has done a good job addressing both consumer and enterprise needs. The new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus offer a lot for everyone. Read More

The leaked renders courtesy of Evan Blass, who has a solid track record with leak accuracy, aren't all that surprising.

In fact, the Note 8 as shown in these photos is somewhat disappointing. Instead of looking drastically different than the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, the Note 8 only appears to be taller, and offer a dual camera setup on the back. And yes, the fingerprint sensor is still awkwardly located.

Shortly before posting the above images, Blass posted another photo of the Note 8 in midnight black.

We don't have much longer to wait before Samsung officially announces the Note 8. The company is holding a special event on August 23 in New York City. ZDNet will be in attendance and have full coverage of the Note 8 announcement along with any other surprises the company has in store.

ZDNet has reached out to Samsung for a comment and will update this post should we hear back.