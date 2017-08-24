Hitachi unveils new Unified Compute Platform product for hybrid cloud

Ahead of the VMworld conference next week, Hitachi Data Systems is unveiling a new Unified Compute Platform product, powered by VMware Cloud Foundation, that is designed for customers developing hybrid cloud strategies.

The Hitachi Unified Compute Platform (UCP) RS is a fully integrated, software-defined data center (SDDC) rack-scale platform. It enables customers to either deploy an integrated SDDC stack or build their own using Hitachi's vSAN ready node and VMware software.

The UCP RS also simplifies IT deployment and management by automating provisioning, managing and monitoring of SDDCs. With VMware's NSX networking software built into it, the UCP RS adds an extra layer of security through microsegmentation within the system itself.

Chris Gugger, director of infrastructure solutions marketing for Hitachi, summed up UCP RS as a "hybrid cloud enabler with cloud management software built into it, which allows you to move workloads seamlessly across private and public clouds."

In Hitachi's lab tests, onboarding a new UCP RS system took less than five hours, said Dinesh Singh, Hitachi's solutions marketing manager.

Additionally, Hitachi is announcing a refresh of its hyperconverged system Unified Compute Platform (UCP) HC. The UCP HC all-flash and hybrid systems are now enabled with non-volatile memory (NVMe) and new sixth-generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors for faster performance and reduced operating costs. The updated platform is well-suited for large datacenters that require high processing power and low latency, such as a financial fraud detection system, Singh said.

Hitachi's product innovations have been driven by customers looking for business-led IT, Gugger said.

"Our customers are asking for things like real-time analytics so they can make decisions quicker," he said. "They want to be able to get products and solutions to market faster in a more competitive way."

Hitachi is embracing new technologies like Intel's Skylake CPUs and NVMe because modern IT infrastructure is critical for managing data, "which then drives digital transformation for our customers," Gugger said.

Meanwhile, the company is partnering with VMware because its virtualization expertise complements Hitachi's strengths, Gugger said.

"Our strengths are handling data and being able to manage, move, store and analyze data," he said. "They're all about the virtualization world."