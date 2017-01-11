HMD Global teases more Nokia smartphone announcements on February 26

Nokia 6 (HMD Global)

After revealing its first Nokia smartphone earlier this month since acquiring the rights to Nokia, Finnish firm HMD Global is teasing additional Nokia-branded phones to be announced on Feb. 26.

HMD's Nokia Mobile is being light on details for the new hardware, but it hyped the announcements in a teaser video posted to Facebook on Wednesday. Feb. 26 is the day before Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona, Spain -- the perfect time to introduce new smartphones.

The Nokia 6 announcement last week marked HMD's first foray into the smartphone market. HMD said the Nokia 6 is coming to China, with other smartphones planned for other markets.

The Nokia 6 and its 1920x1080 HD screen features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of on-board storage alongside microSD support, a 16-megapixel rear-camera, 8-megapixel front-camera, and 3,000mAh battery.

It's not clear how many smartphones HMD will unveil at its February event. HMD previously said it plans to spend $500 million over the next three years to market its Nokia-branded smartphones and tablets.