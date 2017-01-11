HMD Global teases more Nokia smartphone announcements on February 26

Ahead of Mobile World Congress' start on Feb. 27, HMD Global is ready to take the wraps off its next Nokia smartphones.

By for iGeneration | | Topic: Mobility

nokia-6-china-first-half-2017.jpg
Nokia 6 (HMD Global)

After revealing its first Nokia smartphone earlier this month since acquiring the rights to Nokia, Finnish firm HMD Global is teasing additional Nokia-branded phones to be announced on Feb. 26.

HMD's Nokia Mobile is being light on details for the new hardware, but it hyped the announcements in a teaser video posted to Facebook on Wednesday. Feb. 26 is the day before Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona, Spain -- the perfect time to introduce new smartphones.

The Nokia 6 announcement last week marked HMD's first foray into the smartphone market. HMD said the Nokia 6 is coming to China, with other smartphones planned for other markets.

See also: HMD Global launches first Nokia-branded smartphone, exclusively for China

The Nokia 6 and its 1920x1080 HD screen features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of on-board storage alongside microSD support, a 16-megapixel rear-camera, 8-megapixel front-camera, and 3,000mAh battery.

It's not clear how many smartphones HMD will unveil at its February event. HMD previously said it plans to spend $500 million over the next three years to market its Nokia-branded smartphones and tablets.

CES 2017

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All