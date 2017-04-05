Honor announces US beta program and European Honor 8 Pro

Image: Honor

Huawei's Honor brand continues to try to reach the younger generation with its products by offering a new program and a new device. One is targeted for the US market while the other will be available in Europe.

Honor beta program

Huawei Mate 9 review: Meet the new best Android smartphone for business users (RIP, Note 7) At a whopping 5.9 inches, Huawei's latest combines the big screen and big battery of the Mate 8 with the fantastic dual-lens Leica camera of the P9. At just $599.99, it is a compelling offering priced much lower than models released outside the US. Read More

Last year I tested out the Honor 8 and find it to be a compelling $400 smartphone. More recently I tried out the Honor 6X and was surprised by the quality of a $250 smartphone. I was able to test a beta release of Android Nougat on the Honor 8 prior to its release and now Honor is bringing that opportunity to more people.

While Honor has a couple excellent reasonably priced smartphones for US consumers, it is still a young brand that doesn't yet have the name recognition of other major brands. As it tries to reach more people and create devices and experiences that satisfy the needs of consumers, the Honor beta program is launching.

If you are interested in becoming a beta tester, then visit the Honor beta US Facebook page and submit an application. The Honor beta team will review the applications and select qualified applicants. Honor stated that the selected beta testers will provide feedback on products currently in market and hardware or software slated to reach the market in one or even two years from now. So it sounds like it will be more than just evaluating the next version of Emotion UI.

Honor 8 Pro release

Today, Honor announced the immediate availability of the new Honor 8 Pro, a flagship device priced at EUR 549. The Honor 8 closely matches the high end specifications of the Huawei Mate 9, as you can see in the table below.

Feature Huawei Mate 9 Honor 8 Pro Display size 5.9 inches 1080p 5.7 inches 2K Processor Kirin 960 Kirin 960 Battery capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh RAM/ROM 4GB/64GB 6GB/64GB Dual rear cameras 20 MP mono/12 MP color 12 MP each Dimensions 156.9 x 78.9 x 7.9 mm 157 x 77.5 6.97 mm Price EUR 699 EUR 549

The Honor 8 Pro does not have the Leica-branded dual rear cameras, but it does have a smaller higher resolution display with the same massive 4,000 mAh battery. There is plenty of RAM at 6GB too.

It's interesting to see the two brands here with Honor and Huawei with devices that are so close in specs, design, and experiences. There is a EUR 150 price difference between these two devices and I honestly don't know why one would choose the more expensive Huawei Mate 9 when a cooler looking Honor 8 Pro exists.