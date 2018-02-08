Hortonworks beats revenue expectations for Q4

Hortonworks' Q4 revenue climbed 44 percent from a year ago.

By | | Topic: Big Data Analytics

Hortonworks reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 on Thursday, reporting higher-than-expected revenues and a net loss in line with expectations.

The company reported a net loss of $48.2 million, or 68 cents a share, on revenue of $75 million, up 44 percent from a year ago. The non-GAAP loss for the fourth quarter was 24 cents a share.

Wall Street was expecting Hortonworks to report a non-GAAP loss of 24 cents a share on revenue of $70.46 million.

For 2017, Hortonworks reported a net loss of $204.5 million, $3.08 cents per share, on revenue of $261.8 million, up 42 percent from a year ago. The non-GAAP loss for the full year was $1.40 per share.

For the full year, Wall Street was expecting Hortonworks to report a non-GAAP net loss of $1.42 a share on revenue of $257.26 million.

"We completed 2017 with a significant amount of momentum, resulting in record revenue of $261.8 million for the year and achievement of operating cash flow break-even exiting the fourth quarter," Rob Bearden, CEO and chairman at Hortonworks, said in a statement. "The breadth of our product portfolio, the execution of our team and the focus of our business strategy creates a strong foundation for us and our customers as we enter 2018."

As for the outlook, Hortonworks projected first quarter revenue of $75 million and between $322 million and $327 million for the year. Both of those sums were in line with expectations.

More Tech Earnings

Related Topics:

Digital Transformation Robotics Internet of Things Innovation Enterprise Software CXO
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All