How about a 3.5GB quota in your Gmail?

Some people noticed the Gmail quota text in their account disappeared a few days ago -- and since April 1st (Gmail's birthday) is coming up, it was easy to see some parallels. It appears, however, they have updated the code to calculate storage space for five years into the future. The new code goes up to 2012.

Well, it looks like you will have to wait out the counter, but when it stops again you will have a 3.5GB (actually 3.47GB) limit -- assuming they don't change the code before then which is completely possible. I guess that pretty much crushes our "unlimited storage" hopes for a while.