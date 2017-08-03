How much are tech's biggest failures worth today?

Apple Newton

(Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Apple developed the Newton personal digital assistant (PDA) series and launched its first device -- the Message Pad 100 -- in 1993 at a cost of $700. It was fitted with an ARM 610 processor and had 4MB of ROM.

It was considered innovative but had problems with its handwriting feature. It was discontinued in 1997. You can now find Message Pad 100s for around $100 online.

Sinclair C5

(Image: eBay)

The Sinclair C5, a one-person electric vehicle with a top speed of 15mph, was launched in January 1985 in London. The reaction from the media was really poor, and the product was not available in the shops for seven months after launch. It was priced at $528.

The company stopped production in August 1985. You can now find them on eBay for around $662.

Ultra Mobile PCs

(Image: eBay)

Ultra Mobile PCs like the OQO were designed to have the functionality of a tablet PC in a form factor a little larger than a PDA device.

Introduced before UMPCs took off, the OQO was shipped with Windows XP installed and cost $1,899. OQO models are now trading at $113.

Sony PSP Go

(Image: eBay)

The PSP Go was originally priced at $250, which was considered to be overpriced in 2009. It was criticised, as none of the older PSP accessories would work with the device's port. The device was discontinued in April 2011. You can still pick up a used console for around $92.

Google Glass

(Image: eBay)

Google Glass is a head0mounted display that looks like a pair of eye glasses with a camera attached to the device. It was launched in January 2015 and cost $1,500 a pair. Production of the prototype stopped in January 2015.

Google has since promised to release the Google Glass Enterprise Edition. You can now find Google Glass for sale at around $600 on eBay.

Amazon Fire Phone

(Image: eBay)

The Fire Phone was announced in June 2014 as Amazon's first smartphone. The four front-facing cameras and gyroscope gave the impression of depth and 3D. Its original price was $199, which was quickly reduced to $0.99 with a contract.

Amazon stopped producing the Fire Phone in August 2015. You can pick up unlocked versions of the phone for about $130.

Betamax Recorder

(Image: eBay)

Betamax magnetic video tapes and recorders were first released in May 1975 and hardware production ceased in 2002. The tape format was smaller and more compact than its rival VHS. Its original price was around $1,300, but you can find one on eBay for around $150. You can still buy both recorders and tapes online, too.

Microsoft Zune

(Image: eBay)

First generation Zunes were launched in 2006 and discontinued in March 2011. It was derided by the press and unfavourably compared to Apple's iPod. Its original price was $250, but you can now find them online for around $80 each.

Nokia N-Gage

(Image: eBay)

The N-Gage was released in October 2003 in an attempt to lure gamers away from Game Boy by adding mobile phone functionality.

It only sold two million units worldwide, was unable to compete with Nintendo, and was discontinued in October 2003. Its original price was $800, but you can now find them online for about $250 each.

Nintendo Virtual Boy

(Image: eBay)

Virtual Boy was a 32-bit game console capable of displaying 3D graphics through its stereoscopic eyewear, which gave an illusion of depth.

It was released in 1995 at a cost of $180 and was panned by the media. Production stopped in early 1996 after selling less than 800,000 units. You can now find complete systems online for about $200.

Other articles: