How the rise of micro-influencers is dependent on AI

Celebrity influencers are not the only online communicators who encourage us to buy. Data analytics studies show that micro-influencers also have a large part to play in encouraging us to purchase.

But it is not only celebrities that sway us. Studies have shown that micro-influencers are 10 times more likely to influence purchases than celebrities and are changing the way that brands do marketing.

The challenge for influencers - and potential influencers - is where to get their content for publication online. They need to receive highly targeted content to appeal to their growing audience. They need an AI enhanced publishing platform that delivers what they want.

Content platforms that want to attract potential influencers need to deliver content that fits their interests. The content must come from a mix of traditional and media channels so that influencers can find readers who are genuinely interested in their content.

AI will also help micro-influencers get the content they need. Typically, an algorithm analyses user preferences from their profile, or the topics they are interested in.

Potential writers do not even have to have an existing blog, as content platforms provide a publishing tool for posting content. LinkedIn will publish your content to your connections, who can then share this with their networks - getting you a much wider audience.

Consumers are not easily led. We will not engage or interact with influencer posts if they do not seem genuine. Brands therefore, need to find the correct influencer to partner with.

With less than five percent running integrated influencer marketing programs, enterprises need value from their partnership with influencers. Influencers need to find the right content that they can use.

Content delivery providers like Spark, Snapfluence and LinkedIn allow micro-influencers, YouTubers and new bloggers to publish content on their platforms.

AI-powered content apps now can provide personalized content to users. Creators want to make the most out of their existing content, getting it out to as many users as possible.

Brands want to discover influencers - either via content creator directories, or influencer search platforms to find the most relevant influencer.

Influencers want to be rewarded for their activities. Some platforms pay influencers for app installs, ad revenue share (several platforms pay you to post content), or offer insider access to relevant content.

AI platforms can help influencers reach a targeted audience. Content platforms typically partner with content providers, including major news outlets such as the BBC, Washington Post, CNN, Bloomberg, or the New York Times.

Social content such as YouTube channels are added to the list. Influencer content is mixed with breaking news to provide a relevant mix of content.

Spark reckons that about 20 percent of content contributions are from writers new to the influencer space. It says that new micro-influencers did not have an established blog until they joined the platform. However, joining has helped them get more exposure.

As a micro-influencer your topical content can bring authenticity, and your point of view, directly to your audience. It can also earn you revenue, page hits, and drive extra traffic to your site.