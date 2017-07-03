How to add a microSD card slot to your iPhone or iPad

Lexar

Are you running out of storage space on your iPhone or iPad? Can't take another photo or video without deleting something? Here how you can add a microSD card slot to your iPhone or iPad.

And best of all, it is only going to cost you $25.

One way you can do it is using Lexar's tiny microSD reader for Lightning devices, which along with free Lexar Mobile Manager app will allow you to move photos and video between your iPhone or iPad and a microSD card.

You can also use the microSD card reader to move photos and videos from other cameras to your iPhone or iPad for editing and upload to the web.

Another way to to add a microSD card slot to your iPhone or iPad is by using the Valkit 2-in-1 Lighting cable and microSD card reader. This is basically a 10-inch Lightning cable with a microSD card slot built into it. Again, for only $25 you can get access to a feature that Android users have been enjoying for years.

These allow you to add up to 256 gigabytes of storage at a fraction of the cost of what Apple charges for storage. Currently, you can pick up a 256-gigabyte microSD card for around $170, while an iPhone 7 with 256-gigabytes of storage costs $849, compared to $649 for an iPhone 7 with only 32 gigabytes.

And remember that you're not limited to only carrying just one microSD card at a time.

You can also transfer files to and from Android devices, PCs, and Macs.

Maybe not as good as having a built-in microSD card slot, but it's infinitely better than not having it.

