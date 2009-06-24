HP adds new consulting services to smooth the enterprise path to cloud adoption

Hewlett-Packard (HP), which already has an array of services to help customers chart their way through the challenges and opportunities of cloud computing, loaded two more arrows into its quiver yesterday with the announcement of HP Cloud Discovery Workshop and HP Cloud Roadmap Service.

The Palo Alto, Calif-based global IT giant is aiming the services at enterprise customers who are looking to efficiently drive business benefits from cloud. The goal, according to HP, is to help customers source, secure, and govern cloud services as an integral part of their IT strategy. [Disclosure: HP is a sponsor of BriefingsDirect podcasts.]

The HP Cloud Discovery Workshop is designed to help enterprise IT organizations learn about the cloud as a strategic service delivery option and how to leverage it as part of a broader IT service delivery strategy. Available in July, the workshop is designed to:

Educate customers on the cloud and multi-sourcing service delivery strategies

Outline benefits, risks and implications of the cloud within the business

Provide recommendations on people, process and technology for using the cloud as part of an IT and business strategy.

The HP Cloud Roadmap Service, a follow-on to the HP Cloud Discovery Workshop, offers customers a service for planning and adopting cloud as part of their service delivery strategy. The service will:

Provide specific recommendations for how customers should use cloud delivery and deployment models as part of their service delivery strategy

Recommend the right service strategy, governance and program model

Deliver a roadmap for cloud adoption, including a set of recommendations and benefits for what customers can achieve in practical and incremental steps

The array of cloud services currently offered to HP customers includes:

Service Management Consulting Services

Business Technology Optimization (BTO) Services

Testing Services

Cloud Infrastructure Design Service

Cloud Infrastructure Installation and Deployment Services

Scale-out and Cloud Security Services

One of HP's newest offerings, prior to today's announcement, was Cloud Assure, which consists of HP services and software, including HP Application Security Center, HP Performance Center and HP Business Availability Center, and is delivered to customers via HP Software as a Service.