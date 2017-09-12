HP outlines new business PCs, targets smart office, collaboration

HP has built out its premium business PC lineup, but more importantly launched more products to capitalize on collaboration and the smart office.

At its World Partner Forum in Chicago, HP repositioned its PCs as a bridge between multiple work environments and outlined a series of collaboration tools such as Sprout Pro, HP ShareBoard, HP Elite Presenter Mouse and a series of conferencing displays. HP also is partnering to bolster Microsoft Skype for Business with "conferencing experiences."

The moves by HP rhyme with what Lenovo is planning to shower workspaces with newer technologies. PC makers see an opportunity to capitalize on office overhauls, which revolved around open floor plans, better coffee and neat furniture but lagging technology.

HP's business hardware update is aimed at workers who frequently straddle work and personal lives. On the PC front, HP launched a HP Elite 1000 Series family of laptops. These laptops take the design cues from HP's consumer line, but add ports and calling software called PhoneWise that appeal to business users.

As for the business model, HP outlined enhancements to its device-as-a-service efforts. HP added analytics and simplified plans. While the intersection between device-as-a-service and smart office devices is a bit murky, HP is gunning to manage multiple device environments.

Among the key PC launches:

The HP EliteBook x360 1020 G2, is a convertible laptop that has a 700-nit display for indoor and outdoor use. The 2-in-1 is HP's thinnest and lightest business convertible.

HP EliteBook 1040 G4 is a 14-inch notebook built for intensive tasks with Intel Core i7 processors.

A premium HP EliteOne 1000 AiO, which has 2 MP dual-facing webcams for video conferencing and display options ranging from 23.8-inches to 34-inches.

These EliteBook 1000 series laptops can connect to a series of new HP EliteDisplays, docks and power banks as well as a wireless collaboration keyboard.

While the PCs lead the charge for HP, the company is positioning the devices as part of a collaboration and smart office continuum. Sprout Pro by HP G2 is a spin on the company's 3D PC system built for business. HP sees Sprout Pro as a virtual meeting tool with dual touchscreens and a digital inking space to share physical and digital objects.

Meanwhile, HP launched its ShareBoard, which provides a real-time feed of dry erase board activity to remote participants via a digital capture. A HP EliteDisplay E273m Conferencing Monitor is built for Skype for Business and the HP LD5512 4K Display is for huddle rooms.

Most of the products are available in September with the two EliteBooks starting at $1,379 and the EliteOne at $1,259.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE