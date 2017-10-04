HP refreshes its flagship Spectre, Spectre x360 laptops

HP launched its two premium consumer laptops--HP Spectre 13 and HP Spectre x360 13--and highlighted a few design tweaks that aim to extend its lead in the PC market.

Since the split with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP has doubled down on design and the premium market to become the No. 1 PC maker again. With the Spectre duo, HP is setting itself up for the holiday shopping season.

HP calls the second-generation Spectre 13 the thinnest touch laptop and added an integrated privacy screen for the Spectre x360 13. CNET: HP Spectre x360 has instant privacy screen, 10-hour battery, good for long flights

Among the key points:

Both laptops have the 8th generation Intel Core processor.

The HP Spectre 13 is built from CNC aluminum and carbon fiber and comes in ceramic white with pale gold accents or dark ash silver with copper accents.

Up to 4K high resolution displays.

Up to 1TB PCIe SSD and memory up to 16GB.

And up to 11.5 hours of battery life.

The HP Spectre x360 has a battery life up to 16.5 hours and comes in natural silver or dark ash silver with copper accents.

Up to the same resolution, storage and memory options as the HP Spectre 13.

A Windows Ink Certified pen.

And an integrated privacy screen.

According to HP, the Spectre 13 will be available Oct. 29 starting at $1,299.99 and the Spectre x360 will run you $1,149.99.