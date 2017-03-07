HP refreshes line of Elite desktops and AiOs

Hewlett Packard is rolling out new EliteDesk Mini PCs powered by Windows 10, as well as the new EliteDesk 800 G3 and EliteDesk 800 G3 65w.

HP's pitch with the new products is centered around performance and security enhancements, as well as what it says are a few industry firsts.

The EliteDesk 800 G3 Tower is the first VR-certified commercial PC, HP said. Its smaller sibling, the HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Desktop Mini, is an ultra-small form factor PC and HP's smallest business-class desktop to date. The lineup also brings Intel's Kaby Lake processors to HP's business class offerings.

The EliteDesk 800 G3 Tower starts at $869 with a Core i5-7500 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SATA TLC SSD. It also configurable with NVIDIA or AMD GPUs for watching VR content.

The EliteDesk SFF starts at $849 and comes with Core i5-7500 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB 7,200rpm SATA hard drive. Both units can be customized with with up to a Core i7-7700 CPU and 64GB of RAM. The EliteDesk Mini PCs start at $829 and come with an Intel Core i7 CPU, and 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

"The newest lineup of Elite desktops and AiOs reflects the vision of a business while reflecting the desires of employees, pairing beautiful designs with exciting features and performance that meet and exceed security requirements critical to all business environments," said Alex Cho, VP and GM of commercial PCs for HP.