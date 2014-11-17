HP rolls out Vertica for SQL, enterprise analytics on Hadoop

HP is hoping to usher in a new era of Hadoop economics to the world of traditional enterprise SQL data analytics with the launch of HP Vertica for SQL on Hadoop.

As an analytics platform for Hadoop, HP says the new offering combines the company's support and service with SQL-based querying to deliver extreme performance at scale.

Delivered via a node-based pricing model, HP also says the engine simplifies data exploration, eases the task of storing large volumes of unstructured data in the data lake, and exploits value in data that's stored on the Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS).

What's more, it works with organization's preferred Hadoop distros, as it touts distribution-agnostic compatibility with Apache Hadoop, Cloudera, Hortonworks and MapR deployments, or even combinations of the four.

"With up to 25,000 job postings updates, over 400,000 active postings, and over one million unique visitors on our site every day, there is tremendous potential insight in all that data," said Robert Fehrmann, data architect at Snagajob, in the statement for HP. "HP Vertica for SQL on Hadoop combines the power, speed, and scalability of HP Vertica with the ease and effectiveness of Hadoop and gives us an incredibly robust analytics tool to help understand and act on our information assets."