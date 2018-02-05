HP unveils Core X options for Z4 workstation, 'pro' MR headset

With a VR focus, HP's best-selling workstation gains Core X processors for the first time.

hp-z4-windows-mixed-reality.png
HP

HP on Monday unveiled an update to its HP Z4 Workstation to now support Intel Core X and Xeon processors, alongside a professional version of its HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset.

At Solidworks World, HP touted its Z4 Workstation for engineering, simulation, rendering and virtual reality. HP's best-selling workstation can be now configured with Intel's Core X processors (Core i9-7980XE) for the first time, available with up to 18 cores and up to two graphics GPUs.

HP said the cheapest Z4 model will start at $1,499 with an eight-core Core i7-7820X. The lineup will be available in March. It's not clear what pricing will be for the higher-end models.

HP also revealed its pro mixed reality headset that adds swappable and washable face pads to the consumer model. The pro version also ships with a short cable for connecting to HP's commercial Z VR backpack system, and will be available in March for $449.

hp-windows-mixed-reality-consumer-version.png
CNET/CBS Interactive

In October 2017, HP began shipping a consumer version of the headset, starting at $329 with the rollout of Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

Other specs for the headset:

  • Two high-resolution 1,440x1,440-pixel LCDs with up to 90Hz native refresh rate
  • Front-hinged display for quickly lifting the viewer up and out of the way
  • Built-in 3.5mm jack for audio and microphone support
  • Single cable with HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 for video and data
  • 4-meter (13.1-ft.) cable

Further HP announced Monday its Device as a Service (DaaS) solution is now extending to VR solutions. For a fixed price per device, HP says it will provide predictive analytics, alongside endpoint and security management.

