HP unwraps new accessories for Pro x2 detachable PCs

Hewlett Packard is rolling out some new accessories for its Pro x2 line of detachable PCs. The announcement was made during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

HP's Pro x2 612 G2 is geared toward mobile workers requiring the security of managed IT environments. It features a detachable screen and keyboard so it doubles as both a full Windows laptop or an oversized tablet.

The computer has a 12.5-inch touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080. It's also got an Intel HD Graphics 4200 processor and either 64-, 128-, or 256GB Solid State hard drive.

The new accessories include a rugged case that better protects the machine in extreme work environments; an enterprise IT-ready USB-C dock to connect multiple devices; a new USB-C travel hub for more peripheral port options on the go; a retail case that enables mobile transactions; and a mobile barcode scanner.

"As people continue to work outside the office on a more frequent basis, we are delivering devices and accessories that bring traditional PC-based productivity to a more mobile experience in a way that IT can securely manage and service," said Michael Park, VP and GM of mobility and personal systems for HP.

