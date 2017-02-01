HPE acquires behavioral security analytics firm Niara

HPE announced Wednesday that it has acquired Niara, a Sunnyvale, Calif.-based behavioral security analytics firm. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Niara's behavioral analytics software automates the detection of attacks and risky behaviors inside an organization. Its "User and Entity Behavioral Analytics (UEBA)" software relies machine learning and big data analytics, advancing security against threats that can penetrate traditional firewalls and other perimeter systems.

Niara will operate within HPE Aruba, integrating with the Aruba's ClearPass network security portfolio for wired and wireless network infrastructure. The Aruba unit has been integral to HPE's plans to build out platforms that enable IoT services. The Niara acquisition and integration should specifically bolster HPE's network security portfolio for IoT. After an incident is discovered by Niara, a customer can use ClearPass to isolate or disconnect a user or device from the vulnerable network.

"Integrating Niara's advanced behavioral analytics with ClearPass is a natural extension that will now deliver network-wide, real time visibility and predictive assessment of potential risks inside the enterprise," Sriram Ramachandran, CEO and co-founder of Niara, said in a statement. "We also are excited to elevate our relationship from a ClearPass Exchange integration partner, to directly contributing to Aruba's growth."

Keerti Melkote, SVP and general manager of HPE Aruba, noted in a blog post that Niara co-founders Sriram Ramachandran and Prasad Palkar, along with several other engineers, are actually making a return to Aruba.

"This team developed the core technologies in the current ArubaOS operating system, including authentication, encryption, deep-packet inspection and more," Melkote wrote. "As a result, the Niara team is very familiar with our customers' networks and have designed their next-gen security solution to augment these capabilities in order to create a better-together combination."