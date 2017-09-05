HPE beats Q3 expectations

HPE published its third quarter financial results Tuesday, beating market expectations.

The company reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of 30 cents a share on revenue of $8.2 billion.

Wall Street was looking for third quarter non-GAAP earnings of 26 cents a share on $7.49 billion in revenue.

"The results of the third quarter are an encouraging sign of the progress we are making," HPE CEO Meg Whitman said in a statement. "With better execution we drove overall revenue growth, exceeded our EPS targets and improved our operating margins sequentially, all while completing the spin-merge of our Software business. There's more work to do, but we are on the right track."

HPE announced earlier in the week it had completed the sale of its software business.

Enterprise Group revenue was $6.8 billion, up 3 percent year-over- year. Within that segment, Servers revenue was down 1 percent, while Storage revenue was up 11 percent. Networking revenue was up 16 percent, and Technology Services revenue was up 1 percent.

Software revenue was $718 million, down 3 percent year-over-year. Within that, License revenue was up 2 percent, Support revenue was down 2 percent, Professional Services revenue was down 23 percent, and Software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue was up 7 percent.

Financial Services revenue was $897 million, up 10 percent year-over-year.

For the the full 2017 fiscal year, HPE is adjusting its non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share outlook to a range of $1.36 to $1.40 from a prior range of $1.46 to $1.56, reflecting the successful separation of the Software business.