HPE buys SimpliVity for $650 million, beefs up hyperconverged system lineup

Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it will buy SimpliVity, a hyperconverged system company, for $650 million in cash in a move to bolster its hybrid cloud wares.

SimpliVity will provide HPE with more software defined infrastructure that it can combine with its automation, software and system tools.

In a statement, HPE CEO Meg Whitman said the purchase is aimed at hybrid IT and provide "on-premises infrastructure at cloud economics."

SimpliVity is based in Westborough, MA and will complement HPE's hyperconverged gear, 3PAR storage and multi-cloud management tools.

According to the companies, HPE will sell its HC 380 and HC 250 hyperconverged systems while supporting SimpliVity's systems without immediate changes to the product roadmap.

HPE said it will also offer SimpliVity's Omni Stack software on its ProLiant DL380 servers. In the second half of 2017, HPE will offer a lineup of ProLiant servers with SimpliVity integrated.

SimpliVity's Omni Stack software has the following features:

It works with any hypervisor or x86 server platform;

Built-in data protection;

Purpose built accelerator cards;

Support for all-flash and hybrid storage;

And API integration with third party applications.

Omni Stack sites in the middle of a virtualized data center via its Data Virtualization Platform.

SimpliVity also provides hyperconverged systems called OmniCube and its software on Cisco UCS, Dell PowerEdge, Huawei and Lenovo gear. It's unclear how those deals will change now that HPE is the owner of SimpliVity.

HPE's playbook with the SimpliVity's purchase is simple: Acquire a fast-growing company and scale it using its massive sales channel. HPE said the purchase will boost earnings in the first full year following the close of the deal.