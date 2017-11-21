HPE extends Nimble's InfoSight engine across its storage portfolio

Video: How HPE's new solution will protect and empower more IoT innovation

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise announced that it's extending the InfoSight telemetry analytics engine -- gained from its $1 billion Nimble Storage acquisition -- across the entire HPE storage portfolio.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based tech giant bought Nimble Storage in March in an effort to jumpstart its puttering storage business. The InfoSight platform was the crown jewel of the acquisition and is a key element of HPE's product roadmap going forward.

The InfoSight engine lets companies monitor customer deployed infrastructure from the cloud, apply machine learning and predictive analytics to simplify operations, and improve the support experience.

InfoSight, complete with a new AI recommendation engine, is set to ship on HPE's high-end 3Par storage line starting in January. For 3PAR customers running the latest release of the 3PAR operating system, HPE said InfoSight will also provide cross-stack analytics and improved performance visibility.

"HPE InfoSight marks the first time a major storage vendor has been able to predict issues and proactively resolve them before a customer is even aware of the problem," said Bill Philbin, GM of storage and big data for HPE. "As applications increasingly drive today's businesses, we need to help customers move toward a self-managing IT model."

