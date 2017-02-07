HPE gives Mesosphere's DC/OS a reseller boost in hybrid cloud deployments

HPE and Mesosphere have an OEM and reseller deal that will give the DC/OS more traction in the enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise said that it will resell Mesosphere's DC/OS, an open source platform that aims to develop applications, manage containers and scale hybrid cloud deployments.

Mesosphere last year raised $73.5 million in a Series C funding round. HPE's venture investment unit was an investor.

Under the terms of the deal, HPE will be a reseller of Mesosphere. The two parties also have an original equipment manufacturing pact. Here's where Mesosphere's DC/OS sits in a hybrid enterprise stack.

HPE will integrate Mesosphere with its servers, storage and services. Initially, Mesosphere will be available on HPE Proliant servers running Linux. Mesosphere's DC/OS runs in any Linux environment.

On the storage front, HPE will integrate Mesosphere's 3PAR StoreServ all-flash systems and software defined StoreVirtual Storage applications. HPE's container service and consulting will also integrate Mesosphere.

In a blog post, HPE noted that the Mesosphere pact will help customers deploy big data and modern applications, manage resources and scale.

