HPE intros new infrastructure products for SMBs

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is introducing enhancements to its flash storage, server, hyperconverged and networking products as well as its financing programs for small and midsize businesses.

Within its flash portfolio, updates include revamped HPE MSA and HPE Nimble Storage flash arrays, and a lower priced all-flash HPE SimpliVity 380 Gen 10 hyperconverged system. The company also added new storage switch for Ethernet-based storage network connectivity. On the server side, HPE said it has refreshed its ProLiant series for improved performance, price, and versatility.

HPE has also introduced a new Wi-Fi product for businesses with fewer than 100 employees. The HPE OfficeConnect OC20 is described as cost-effective business-grade Wi-Fi for businesses without a dedicated IT department.

More broadly, HPE is catering more products to SMBs that may have been priced out of modern technologies like flash and software-defined storage. The products that are available, or affordable, tend to lack key features. HPE's aim is to step into that market gap and lock down a small business customer base that could help drive revenue in the long term.

News broke last week that HPE was planning to cut around 10 percent of its global workforce, or about 5,000 employees. The company has been slimming down with multiple rounds of layoffs since it split with HP and CEO Meg Whitman took the helm in 2015. Earlier this month, HPE announced it had completed the sale of its software business.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

HPE rolls out capacity updates to StoreVirtual line for SMBs

The StoreVirtual 3200 is an entry-level, hybrid cloud-based storage system.

HPE Aruba introduces new integrated asset tracking solution and core switches

Aruba Networks has made a series of announcements including the launch of a new wireless asset tracking solution and the 8400 and 2930M Core Switch Series.

HPE bolsters hybrid IT lineup for SMBs

On the storage side, HPE is adding new configurations with the Microsoft Windows Storage Server, the latest Intel Xeon processors, and high-speed memory to the entire StoreEasy portfolio.