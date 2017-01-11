HPE rolls out capacity updates to StoreVirtual line for SMBs

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise is rolling out capacity updates to its StoreVirtual 3200 storage product.

First rolled out last August, the StoreVirtual 3200 is an entry-level, hybrid cloud-based storage system. According to HPE, the StoreVirtual 3200 brings SMBs a 64-bit ARM dual-controller array with a new RAID stack and advanced storage data services like snapshots, thin provisioning, and replication.

Today HPE says it's adding scale "up", scale "out" and scale "across" options to the StoreVirtual 3200.

With scale up, the system can add storage capacity by adding additional drives or enclosures to a pair of storage controllers. Scale out doubles application performance and boosts resiliency, HPE says, by grouping multiple controller pairs into a single storage cluster. The scale across option uses HPE Peer Motion software to move workloads between StoreVirtual arrays.

There's also a new StoreVirtual 3000 File Controller, which HPE says expands the capabilities of the StoreVirtual 3200 system to serve both structured and unstructured data needs from the same pool of capacity. In addition, the StoreVirtual 3200 now supports 10GBase-T interconnects, allowing SMBs to reduce networking costs 40 percent by running 10 Gigabit Ethernet connections.

Overall, the StoreVirtual system represents HPE's bet that a majority of SMBs have been priced out of modern technologies like flash and software-defined storage. The products that are available (and affordable) tend to lack key features. HPE wants to solve both of those problems in order to lock down a small business customer base that could help drive revenue in the long term.

