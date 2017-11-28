HPE, Stephen Hawkings COSMOS to collaborate, use Superdome Flex in-memory systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it will partner with Stephen Hawkings Centre for Theoretical Cosmology (COSMOS) to map the origins and structure of the universe.

The Hawkings partnership is part of a broader collaboration pact with the Faculty of Mathematics at the University of Cambridge.

Under the arrangement, COSMOS will use HPE's Superdome Flex in-memory computing platform to crunch data aimed to shed light on development of the early universe and black holes.

HPE Superdome Flex offers up to 48TB of in-memory analytics

COSMOS, founded in 1997, leverages supercomputing to support research in cosmology, astrophysics and particle physics. HPE outgoing CEO Meg Whitman will outline the collaboration with Hawkings during the company's Discovery conference in Madrid.

The system supporting COSMOS combines HPE's Superdome Flex with its Apollo supercomputer and Intel Xeon Phi systems. The supercomputer will crunch data such as gravitational waves, cosmic microwave background and galaxy and star distribution.

Superdome Flex, which scales from 4 to 32 sockets and 768GB to 48TB of shared memory in a system, will also support research in environmental sciences, medical imaging and other fields in the Faculty of Mathematics.