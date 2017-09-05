HPE to acquire consulting firm Cloud Technology Partners

Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Tuesday said that it plans to acquire consulting firm Cloud Technology Partners (CTP). Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Founded in 2010, CTP offers consulting, design and operational advisory services for enterprise clients. The company says its services are cloud agnostic and touts expertise across all the major cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google and OpenStack.

HPE plans to use the deal to build out its own consulting services focused on private, managed and public clouds, as well as traditional IT. Going forward, CTP will become part of HPE's PointNext division, which provides IT deployment and consulting services.

"CTP will strengthen our Hybrid IT consulting expertise in a fast growing market," HPE wrote in a blog post. "The CTP team has built strong customer momentum and will be able to accelerate that momentum by leveraging HPE's global brand and go-to-market."

On Monday, HPE announced that it had completed the $8.8 billion spin-merge with enterprise software vendor Micro Focus. The CTP deal is expected to close at the end of this month.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

HPE's The Machine is a memory-driven computing prototype

The prototype is the next step in turning The Machine research project into a product. Here's a look at HPE's memory-driven efforts.

Dell EMC, HPE, and Lenovo outline next-gen hyper-converged systems on VMware

Hyper-convergence in the data center is at the center of a series of announcements out of the VMworld conference kicking off in Las Vegas this week.

SUSE acquires HPE's cloud assets

SUSE has become HPE's out-sourced cloud developer and its main Linux provider.