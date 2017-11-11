HP's Black Friday ad filled with deals on its laptops, desktop PCs

Despite the prevalence of Black Friday deals on its PCs from retailers like Best Buy and Staples, HP isn't stopping with the discounts on its laptops and desktops. Like Dell, the computer company has an online presence of its own, and has produced an ad with specials on its systems you can score from HP.com.

While some of its retail partners are offering HP laptops like the Stream for under $200, the firm's own ad doesn't have any notebooks for that low. The closest you can get in terms of a budget portable is the 15z with AMD E2 processor for $249.99, or for $70 more, you can upgrade to a 15z with an AMD A9 CPU instead.

Other options if you are looking to spend under $500 include a 15t with a Intel Core i3 processor for $369.99, a pair of $399.99 laptops (a 15z with AMD A12 chip or a ProBook 455 G4 with AMD A6), a 15z with A10 processor for $409.99, or a larger 17z with an A12 processor for $419.99. If you want more power and are willing to spend a little more, you can grab a 15t configuration with a Core i7 processor for $529.99.

HP is well regarded for its 2-in-1 laptops, though its Black Friday deals are on convertibles with higher price tags. For instance, there's the Envy x360 15t with the latest generation Core i7 for $729.99 or a Spectre x360 13t with latest generation Core i5 for $899.99. Those that just want a touchscreen without the hybrid features can choose between two Envy laptops with seventh-generation Core i7 chips -- either a 15t for $649.99 or a larger 17t for $899.99.

Ironically, the HP Black Friday ad has more desktops for under $300 than laptops. Granted, it's only one more, but considering that notebooks are usually lower-priced in general, and more heavily promoted for holiday shopping, it's a bit of an oddity. Nonetheless, you have a choice of a slim tower (model number 270-a035z) with AMD A6 processor, 8GB of memory, and 1TB hard drive for $279 or an all-in-one (20-c210) with Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, terabyte hard drive, and 19.5-inch display for $299.99. For $30 more, you can upgrade to the 20-c225t with AMD E2 processor and double the RAM.

Other desktop deals include a couple of roomier 24-inch all-in-ones, such as the Pavilion with AMD A9 processor for $599.99 or the Pavilion 24-x025xt with Core i5 and Intel Optane performance boosting memory for $799.99. Additional tower sales consist of a Pavilion 570-p055qe with Core i5 for $479.99, an Envy 750-530qd with Core i5 for $549.99, another $549.99 Envy 750 with AMD Ryzen 3-1200 processor instead, or a Pavilion 570-p065e with Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card for $679.99. HP even has a couple of its Omen gaming desktops on sale for under $1,000 in the form of the Omen 880-010z with AMD Ryzen 5-1600 processor for $799.99 and the 880-150t with new Core i5 and GeForce GTX 1060 graphics for $899.99.